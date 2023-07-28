Highlights Martyn Waghorn is training with Derby County in the hopes of earning a contract with his former club.

Waghorn's potential return to Derby has divided opinion among supporters.

Although Waghorn may not be a starter in every game, he could be a valuable squad player with his experience and personality.

Martyn Waghorn is training with Derby County as he looks to earn a contract with his former club.

Derby considering move for Martyn Waghorn

The 33-year-old is without a club since leaving Coventry City in the summer, with his deal at the Midlands outfit having expired.

It’s since been revealed that Waghorn is training with the Rams, as Paul Warne considers adding him to his ranks ahead of what he hopes will be a push for promotion in League One this season.

Waghorn obviously has a connection with Derby, having made over 120 appearances for the club earlier in his career. However, it’s fair to say his potential return to Pride Park has divided opinion among the supporters.

Speaking to FLW, Rams fan pundit Shaun explained why he feels Waghorn would be able to do a job in the third tier, even if another attacking addition would be required.

“I don’t think it’s a step backwards, having Waghorn on a one-year deal. I think at League One level he would be more than capable of scoring us ten goals. He might not be a starter in every game, he could come on against certain teams, play against certain set-ups, but I think his personality in and around the team would be great.

“He’s not the answer on his own, but, along with Conor Washington and James Collins, as long as got in someone younger, someone quicker, he would be a very good squad player. So, for me, I don’t see that as a bad signing, although I know a lot of fans disagree, but that’s just my personal opinion.”

Should Derby County sign Martyn Waghorn?

As mentioned, it’s a potential arrival that has divided opinion, and you can understand why there are contrasting opinions.

With Washington and Collins already part of the squad, there isn’t really a need for another striker of a similar ilk. Plus, at 33, his best years are behind him, and his lack of goalscoring form since leaving Derby is a real worry, which includes just two in the previous season.

Having said that, on a free transfer it’s a low-risk move, whilst the ex-Rangers man would also add experience and know-how to the group.

Furthermore, this would be a decision made by Warne, who will have assessed Waghorn close up in training. So, they’re not taking a punt, he will have checked his fitness and current ability on a daily basis and made a decision.

Derby County summer transfer plans

It will be interesting to see whether Derby pursue a move for Waghorn, but, either way, they’re sure to be in the market for another attacker ahead of the deadline.

Losing David McGoldrick was a huge blow for Warne, as not only was he prolific for the side, but he also had great link-up play and offered a different dimension with how he brought the team together in the final third.

Fans will no doubt feel other areas need addressing too, so whilst it has been a decent window so far, there’s more work to do for the Rams.

Derby kick-off their League One season with a game at home to Wigan on August 5.