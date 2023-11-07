Highlights Derby County's former defender James Chester believes the club has the potential to earn promotion to the Championship.

Chester acknowledges that Derby has faced some difficult results recently, but emphasizes the importance of not dwelling on them.

Paul Warne, the current manager of Derby County, is under pressure to deliver consistent results and it may be necessary for the team to settle for a play-off place if improvements are not made soon.

James Chester has given his verdict on whether Derby County are well placed to earn Championship promotion this season.

The Rams are in their second campaign in League One after suffering relegation to the third tier in 2022.

Paul Warne’s side finished seventh last year, narrowly missing out on a play-off place.

Results so far this term have been far from ideal, but the Derbyshire outfit are still in contention for a top six finish.

The gap to second place Oxford United is currently eight points after the first 15 games of the season.

Can Derby County fight for promotion?

Chester has full faith that Warne has what it takes to guide the club back to the Championship.

The former Derby defender believes there is a talented squad at Pride Park, which is more than capable of battling against the best teams in the division this year.

“Derby County have had a couple tough results recently, but they’ve got a few talented players in the squad and Paul Warne and his staff know how to get teams out of League One, so hopefully there is still some optimism around the club to get them promotion and back into the Championship,” Chester told Football League World, via Sky Bet.

“I think the club off the field is in a better place now than it was, with an owner who can inject some money into the club and a manager who knows how to get out of the division.

“They’ve had some difficult results recently, but it’s important not to dwell on them too much and with the squad they’ve got, they’re more than capable of putting wins together and putting themselves back in contention for promotion.”

Warne has been under increasing pressure to get results at Derby, with John Eustace being linked with potentially replacing him as manager if things get worse.

A 4-0 win over Northampton Town last midweek should have bought him some time, but a 2-2 draw in the FA Cup first round against Crewe Alexandra last weekend was far from ideal.

Derby are currently seventh in the table, two points behind Stevenage in sixth, albeit with a game in hand on their promotion rivals.

The Rams will be aiming for a top two finish, but Portsmouth, Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers are looking more likely to fight for the automatic promotion spots at the moment.

Next up for Derby is a home clash with fifth place Barnsley on 11 November.

Can Paul Warne succeed at Derby County?

Warne is under a lot of pressure now, especially as the top three pull away from the chasing pack.

Derby may have to settle for battling for a play-off place this year if they don’t start picking up some consistent results.

This is a talented squad for a League One level and should be competing at the top of the table, so it is no surprise that the manager is under pressure.

Eustace is a talented manager and would be an ideal replacement if he can be convinced to join his former club in League One, but it is worth sticking with Warne for another couple weeks to see if he turns things around.