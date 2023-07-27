Highlights Ilias Chair's standout performances for QPR have sparked speculation about his future, with Leicester City initially considering him as a replacement for Maddison.

Chair's playing style may not align with QPR's direct, press-heavy approach, and he may benefit from joining a team that plays a possession-based game.

While Chair is valuable to QPR, selling him now could fetch a higher transfer fee that the club could reinvest to strengthen other areas of their squad. Leeds United and Southampton could also be potential suitors.

This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Ilias Chair was the standout player for Queens Park Rangers in what was an otherwise disappointing season for the West London club.

The 25-year-old scored five goals and registered nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions during the 2022/23 season and was rewarded for his form with an inclusion in the Morocco squad for the World Cup at the back end of last year, too.

Chair's overall contribution for QPR during his entire career with the club so far has seen him collect 28 goals and 31 assists from 192 games, following his 2017 arrival from Lierse SK.

He signed a four-and-a-half year deal with QPR in January 2021, tying him down at Loftus Road until summer 2025. However, the club hold the option to extend that by an extra year.

What's the latest Ilias Chair transfer news?

His recent form has led to speculation surrounding his future with QPR, given how well he has performed in a struggling side.

A further report from Football Insider had claimed earlier in the summer that Leicester City had earmarked Chair as the right profile of attacking-midfielder to be a Maddison replacement.

Leicester were said to be "eyeing a move for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ilias Chair" as the potential replacement and heir to Maddison's position within their team, but nothing has materialised since the Englishman's move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Will Ilias Chair stay or will he leave QPR this summer?

Here, our writers discuss whether it is imperative QPR retain Chair this summer, and if we think he will stay or go.

Adam Elliott

The issue for QPR is that, under Ainsworth, they don't play a possession-heavy brand of football. He is now requiring players who fit his more direct, press-heavy style of football.

If you're Chair, or even Chris Willock, you may now feel the need to go elsewhere and play a style of play that suits your strengths. A more ball-dominant team who keep possession will get more out of Chair.

Chair has earnt his move, he is their best player, and can command a decent fee this summer, which could be useful for QPR to improve in multiple areas of their squad in Ainsworth's image.

His quality should make him imperative to keep, as he guarantees goals and assists even in a side who don't dominate or create much, but there is also an optimum time to sell players, with Chair possibly at his peak price point in a QPR shirt at the present moment.

It's strange that the Leicester links have gone quiet, but it would not be at all surprising if the likes of Leeds United and Southampton were also interested in his signature at some stage during the window. Not many Championship sides can afford Chair, but you would imagine all three relegated sides could and perhaps will be tempted to acquire the 25-year-old soon.

Chair surely isn't a QPR player by the time the window shuts, as much as many fans would like him to be.

Alfie Burns

The mess that QPR found themselves in last season, falling from table-toppers to relegation candidates, has left them in a strange position with Chair.

Ainsworth's style of football doesn't entirely suit him and, whilst they still need final third quality like Chair, it's not like he's going to be given the opportunity in possession to score a heap of goals or create multiple scoring chances.

Looking at the QPR squad just weeks before the season doesn't convince you at all that they are going to be anywhere close to the top-six conversation and that just convinces me that it's best Chair moves on, for the sake of him taking his career to level his talent deserves.

Whilst he's not quite Premier League ready just yet, he's more than capable of being a player that drags a side to automatic promotion with his creativity.

You'd think that one of the Championship sides more primed for a shot at promotion will take a punt on him.