Pundit Carlton Palmer believes £15 million is a fair valuation of Sunderland winger Jack Clarke amid growing Premier League interest in his services.

Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers have all been linked with a move for Clarke this summer, while he was reportedly the subject of a £7 million bid from newly-promoted top flight side Burnley.

But that offer looks set to fall significantly short of the Black Cats valuation, with The Northern Echo claiming that the club will demand at least double that for Clarke this summer, which would make the asking price around the £15 million mark.

TEAMtalk claimed Sunderland were initially trying to tie Clarke down to a new contract at the Stadium of Light, but those talks are said to have stalled and as we exclusively revealed, the 22-year-old is expected to be sold this summer.

Clarke, who is under contract until summer 2026, scored 11 goals and provided 13 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions this season to help Tony Mowbray's side reach the Championship play-offs.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes £10-15 million would be a reasonable valuation for Clarke, but believes the Black Cats are in a strong position due to his contractual situation.

"Sunderland's Jack Clarke is attracting a lot of attention from Premier League clubs," Palmer said.

"Burnley are the latest club to show interest and have tabled a bid of £7 million for the player.

"Sunderland have made it clear they do not want to sell their best young players, but they are aware that every player has a price.

"Jack is under contract for another three years, so Sunderland are in the driving seat and they have said that would accept an offer of around £15 million.

"So in today's market, I would say £10-15 million for Jack is more than a fair price."

Is £15 million a fair valuation for Jack Clarke?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that £10-15 million is a fair asking price from the Black Cats.

Clarke enjoyed an outstanding season this year and with Amad Diallo unlikely to return for a second loan spell at the Stadium of Light from Manchester United next season, the Black Cats will be reluctant to lose Clarke as well, so they should do everything possible to keep him.

However, it could be difficult for Clarke to turn down a move to the Premier League and his departure is looking increasingly likely.

With that in mind, the Black Cats are right to demand the maximum possible fee for Clarke.