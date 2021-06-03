Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

‘More sensible business’, ‘Genuinely speechless’ – These Huddersfield Town fans react as transfer confirmed

Published

4 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of Ollie Turton, with the right-back joining on an initial two-year deal.

The 28-year-old was an important player for Blackpool as they won promotion to the Championship, although he did score an early own goal in the play-off final win over Lincoln City last week.

Turton has caught the eye with his defensive displays, along with his ability on the ball, and the Terriers have announced his arrival, with the player set to join as a free agent when his deal expires later this month.

Does the John Smith’s Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18

Oakwell

With the former Crewe man capable of playing in a back three or in midfield if required, Turton will provide Carlos Corberan with versatility over the course of a gruelling season.

It’s fair to say that news of the signing has gone down well with the Huddersfield support, as they see this as a smart addition. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘More sensible business’, ‘Genuinely speechless’ – These Huddersfield Town fans react as transfer confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: