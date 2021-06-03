‘More sensible business’, ‘Genuinely speechless’ – These Huddersfield Town fans react as transfer confirmed

Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of Ollie Turton, with the right-back joining on an initial two-year deal.

✅ Ollie Turton has agreed to become our fourth signing of the 2021 summer transfer window! 👏 Welcome to #htafc, Ollie! — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) June 3, 2021

The 28-year-old was an important player for Blackpool as they won promotion to the Championship, although he did score an early own goal in the play-off final win over Lincoln City last week.

Turton has caught the eye with his defensive displays, along with his ability on the ball, and the Terriers have announced his arrival, with the player set to join as a free agent when his deal expires later this month.

With the former Crewe man capable of playing in a back three or in midfield if required, Turton will provide Carlos Corberan with versatility over the course of a gruelling season.

It’s fair to say that news of the signing has gone down well with the Huddersfield support, as they see this as a smart addition. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Happy with this signing going by the reaction of Blackpool fans. But we already have pipa in right back. I mean it’s good to have depth but still #htafc https://t.co/FIjnWUzmAz — cathal guckian (@GuckianCathal) June 3, 2021

I was like, I recognise him from something…. Oh yeah, that's the lad that smashed it in his own net in the playoff final 🤣😂😅 — Schindler's Injury List (@htafcSchindler) June 3, 2021

This sounds like the kind of signing that becomes one of my favorite players. Reliable, organizer, winner, no nonsense! Good job town! UTT — swedenterriers (@swedenterriers) June 3, 2021

I’m happy with that, he’ll be good When he plays — Ewan McGinnies (@EMcginnies) June 3, 2021

Dare I say it, more sensible business that looks pretty decent 👏🏼 credit where it’s due — Ellis (@ellis_george_) June 3, 2021

Great ambition — mark rowsell (@rowse27) June 3, 2021