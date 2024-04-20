Highlights Burgess has been a key defender for Ipswich Town, contributing to their impressive defensive record in the Championship this season.

His ability to read defensive situations, clear aerial duels, and make crucial blocks has been instrumental in the team's success.

Burgess' quality on and off the ball has made him a standout player, potentially paving the way for a move to the Premier League with Ipswich.

Much has been made of Ipswich Town’s attacking powers over the previous two seasons, but at the other end of the pitch there are some unheralded heroes continuing to help the Tractor Boys charge towards the Premier League.

No team has scored more than the Suffolk side’s 85 league goals this campaign, with the likes of Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead and Kieffer Moore finding the net on a regular basis for Kieran McKenna’s side.

But while the merry men are laying siege to the opponents’ goal, the backline still needs marshalling, and Cameron Burgess has excelled in his place at the centre of defence over the previous two campaigns, and has been a key part of their recent rise to prominence.

Sitting alongside Luke Woolfenden at the back for much of the campaign, the former Accrington Stanley man has proven to be a shrewd acquisition for the East Anglians back in the summer of 2021.

Cameron Burgess continues to impress as Ipswich Town bear down on the Premier League

After coming through the ranks at Fulham, Burgess started life with a series of loan spells for the likes of Cheltenham Town, Oldham Athletic and Bury, before making a permanent move to Scunthorpe United in 2017.

Three solid years at Glanford Park followed - which included a loan spell at Salford City - before he further added to his reputation with a move to Accrington ahead of the 20/21 campaign, as he slotted straight into the defensive unit at the Wham Stadium.

Not only was the centre back adept at keeling the ball out the back of the net, he was perfectly suited to the style then-manager John Coleman was using at the time, with Stanley focused on playing the ball out from the back and a focus on advancing the ball from defence.

His comfort on the ball and obvious ability to read defensive situations with ease piqued Ipswich’s interest ahead of the following campaign, with a reported £750,000 fee enough to prize him away from Lancashire side.

Burgess immediately looked at home at Portman Road, with only three sides conceding more goals than the Tractor Boys in his first year at the club, and has since proved to be a mainstay in the first team throughout his three years in Suffolk.

The following season was where it all came together for McKenna and his side, as Town rampaged their way through the third tier; eventually finishing second to Plymouth Argyle and earning themselves a return to the Championship after four seasons away.

Cameron Burgess Ipswich Town stats Appearances 102 Starts 93 Clean sheets 34 Goals 4 As of April 18th, 2024, Source: FBRef

With an insatiable desire to score goals - 101 in total - it would be easy to just focus on the attacking output from the boys in blue, but much of their dominance will have stemmed from the ability to thwart opposition attacks with ease; with a league-low 35 goals conceded pays testament to.

Onto the Championship, and McKenna has never wavered from his tried and tested main centre back while in the second tier, with Burgess performing admirably well in each of his 36 appearances this campaign, as his career continues to uphold its upward trajectory.

Despite the increase in quality, the 28-year-old has been more than a match for any side he has come up against this season, with Woolfenden and Sam Morsy providing ample support in keeping the ball out the back of the net.

Cameron Burgess Championship defensive stats for Ipswich Town

The big defender leads the way for his heroics in throwing his body in the way of shots this season for his side; with 34 attempts on goal failing to reach its intended target, while his 170 clearances also set the bar for the Tractor Boys.

It is when the ball is in the air that the defender really comes into his own; with the Australian winning 144 aerial duals throughout the course of the season, over double that of fellow centre back Woolfenden.

That dominance at the back is what haw made Town such a formidable force in the second tier this season, and gives licence for those further forward to strut their stuff; a game plan which has worked time and time again in 23/24.

As pound-for-pound signings go Burgess will go down as one of the best in the history of the club, with quality oozing out of his every pore every time he takes to the field for the Suffolk side.

Classy in possession, and a dominant force out of it, the centre back deserves every success he gets, and wouldn’t look out of place in the top flight should the Portman Road outfit achieve their ultimate goal this season.