‘More or less agreed’ – Bolton Wanderers closing in on second January transfer

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has told the Manchester Evening News that the club are closing in on their second January signing of the window.

The Trotters have already been busy this month, having recently completed the signing of striker Dion Charles from Accrington Stanley for a reported six-figure sum.

Now is appears that the University of Bolton Stadium outfit are eyeing yet another new addition, with it being revealed today that progress has been made over signing another player who should help to contribute in the attacking third.

Speaking recently, Evatt was quick to state the following about a potential new addition:

“We’ve got another one that’s more or less agreed which hopefully will be in on Monday to play on Tuesday and then we’ve identified probably three more that we’d like to bring in which will help us and make us better.”

The signing of Charles was certainly a big statement to the rest of the Sky Bet League One clubs and now it appears that the Totters are keen to add further to their squad in a bid to get moving up the standings.

Meanwhile striker Eoin Doyle continues to be linked with a move away this month.

The Verdict

This is a very interesting development at Bolton as it shows that they are very keen to get the majority of their business done and completed early in the window.

Bringing in Charles has spoken volumes about their intent for the second half of the campaign, and this next signing could well prove to be yet another quality addition.

Whoever comes in will need to make an instant impact and arguably be better than what they already have at their disposal already.

Whether it will be a loan or permanent transfer remains to be seen as the Trotters look to get the deal done.