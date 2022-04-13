“More of that” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit buzzing with 24-year-old’s return to form

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town were 2-0 winners over Luton Town on Monday night, moving back into third and strengthening their grip on a place in the Championship play-offs.

Goals from Jon Russell and Naby Sarr secured the points, whilst Elijah Adebayo let Huddersfield off the hook with a missed penalty after Russell’s opener.

Ultimately, it was another positive night to be a Huddersfield fan, with plenty going right for Carlos Corberan.

Amongst that was Pipa’s performance at right wing-back, with the 24-year-old preferred to Ollie Turton in an attack-minded selection.

Pipa has struggled with injuries this season having battled back from a groin problem, with the right-back’s form not quite peaking like it did during the first-half of the last campaign.

In the eyes of FLW’s Huddersfield fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, Pipa’s outing against Luton was his best of the season, topped off by the assist for Russell’s goal.

“This was Pipa’s best game since his lengthy injury lay-off earlier in the season,” Graeme enthused.

“He’s found it hard to get back into the side because Ollie Turton has been superb – I’ll hold my hands up because I was one of the people that wrote Turton off in the early part of the season, but he’s been fantastic.

“Pipa, when he first broke back into the side, you felt he was trying too hard, taking on too many players or doing something a little bit too special rather than the simple stuff.

“This was, by far, his best game since he’s come back. He was solid at the back and dangerous going forwards.

“The throw for Jon Russell’s goal was brilliant. He was patient at a time when it was 0-0 and the fans wanted him to crack on with it. He was patient, waited for space and threw the ball to Russell brilliantly. It was a fantastic goal.

“More of that in the run-in.”

The Verdict

Pipa was excellent on Monday, offering the kind of attacking intent you always felt he could at right wing-back.

Turton has been excellent this season and is such a safe pair of hands, but in a 3-4-3 system, he’s just not got that attacking instinct like Pipa on the right.

Moving into the business end of the season that bravery and X-Factor Pipa has in the final third could be crucial for Huddersfield in their promotion push.

His vision for Russell’s goal was excellent and, as Graeme says, there’s hopefully more of that to come.

