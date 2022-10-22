“More of a precaution” – Nathan Jones explains reasoning behind Luton Town player’s recent omission

Nathan Jones has revealed that the decision to omit Luton Town midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu from squads against QPR and Norwich City has been a precautionary measure, as opposed to another injury, whilst in conversation with Luton Today.

The long-serving midfielder has appeared just three times this season, with all three of those appearances coming from the bench.

Mpanzu suffered an injury late last season and has been making positive strides to achieving full fitness, but with competition levels within the squad as high as they are, there is no pressure on him to make a swift return.

Providing an update on the 28-year-old ahead of Luton’s derby day clash with Watford tomorrow, Jones told Luton Today: “He hasn’t had a setback.

“What happens when you come back from a long-term injury, sometimes other parts of your body are compensating or going through things.

“He came back quite quickly and we integrated him pretty quickly.

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Luton Town in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Where did the club finish in 2000/01? 21st 22nd 23rd 24th

“He’s got real stiffness so we have to make sure he doesn’t play and is really aggressive on that because he plays aggressively, otherwise he will break down.

“It’s more of a precaution than anything.”

The verdict

Mpanzu provides the Luton midfield with real athleticism and power, all whilst providing composure in central areas.

Whilst he certainly adds a different dimension in the middle of the park, there is always a risk of causing further injury if not managed properly, something Luton are quite evidently trying to avoid.

When he has come on, he has kept things ticking and has proven to be tough opposition, and whilst he may make the 18-man squad tomorrow, there is only a very small chance that he will see minutes from the start.

With Jordan Clark, Allan Campbell, Henri Lansbury, Luke Berry, Luke Freeman and Louie Watson already making the midfield a very competitive position at Luton, Mpanzu will likely have to wait patiently.