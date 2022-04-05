“More of a chance than there ever has been” – Cardiff City fan pundit delivers verdict on Gareth Bale transfer rumours

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey believes that there has never been a greater chance of the club signing Gareth Bale.

The Real Madrid forward has been linked with a surprise move to the club on a short-term basis.

Bale’s contract with Madrid expires at the end of the season and it is believed that the Wales talisman is considering a move to the capital to aid Wales’ World Cup chances.

Bale has been a crucial figure in the national side over the years, including scoring both goals in Wales’ recent 2-1 play-off win over Austria last month.

Johnsey believes that Cardiff would suit Bale on a short-term basis as the club would be lenient about demanding playing time from the 32-year old.

While Johnsey does believe there is still a low chance of the move materialising, he does see the positives for Bale and for Wales in this transfer taking place.

“I don’t think there’s ever been as much a chance of it happening as there is now,” Johnsey told Football League World.

“Though the chance of it happening before was zero.

“So, it might be a 10 per cent, 20 per cent chance that he comes to Cardiff.

“It also depends on just how long in club football he really feels he’s got.

“If he feels he’s got six months and he wants to get to the World Cup, then he could well sign for Cardiff.

“If he’s got a whole season in him then he could go somewhere else.

“One thing Cardiff has got is the fact that we’re going to be more lenient with him in terms of not playing week in week out, missing certain games, stuff like that.

“Clubs like AC Milan, who he’s also been linked to, aren’t going to be happy with that.

“Cardiff would be happy for him to focus as much on Wales as he is for us, so it all depends on his footballing situation.

“But it’s one of those things, I don’t necessarily think it will happen but there is more of a chance than there ever has been.”

Cardiff have cemented themselves as a mid-table Championship side under Steve Morison this season.

This would reduce the pressure on Bale to perform every week for the Sky Blues should the move happen.

The Verdict

Bale is not quite the player he once was during his time with Tottenham Hotspur and Madrid, but he could still give Cardiff a massive boost in the Championship.

His performances for Wales have shown that he still has so much talent that Cardiff would be silly to turn down any move for Bale.

This move may depend on Wales’ World Cup status, with the nation still yet to officially qualify for the tournament.

If Wales are unable to make it to Qatar then that would surely significantly reduce any chance Cardiff have of completing the deal.