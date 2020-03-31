‘More misery’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans aren’t impressed with upcoming off-the-field update

It’s been a year full of ups and downs for Sunderland supporters, but they still remain in the third tier of English football, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.

The Black Cats narrowly missed out on promotion back into the Championship during the 2018/19 league campaign, as they were beaten by Charlton Athletic in the League One Play-Off final at Wembley.

It condemned Sunderland to yet another season in League One, and they are in contention to win promotion back into the second tier this term under the guidance of Phil Parkinson.

The Netflix documentary ‘Sunderland ‘Till I Die’ is set to be released on Wednesday, and it will look back at last year’s campaign, which ultimately concluded in frustrating fashion.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts ahead of the documentary that goes live on Wednesday.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Ahhhh more misery, can’t wait. — Gary Wilkinson (@GazWilko86) March 31, 2020

Tomorrow…. 👀 Our worst finish in our football history is broadcasted to the world 😍 — Adam. (@AdamFulwell_) March 31, 2020

Not looking forward to it — Jake (@Jake74203440) March 31, 2020

More misery on top of the misery, can't wait — Ewan Bowman (@ewan_bowman) March 31, 2020

Is there an episode dedicated to the reasoning behind the Charlie wyke signing? — lewis (@lewismurton) March 31, 2020

Cant wait 🙄 — Craig Burnhope (@cburnhope88) March 31, 2020

After going to Wembley both times, I certainly will not be watching it. — Anth Reddel (@AnthReddel) March 31, 2020

Thought isolation couldn't get any worse… definitrly will after watching that season all over again. — Ryan (@rcollishaw97) March 31, 2020

Got mixed feelings about this — Owensara (@Owensara5) March 31, 2020

