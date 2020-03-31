Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘More misery’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans aren’t impressed with upcoming off-the-field update

5 mins ago

It’s been a year full of ups and downs for Sunderland supporters, but they still remain in the third tier of English football, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters. 

The Black Cats narrowly missed out on promotion back into the Championship during the 2018/19 league campaign, as they were beaten by Charlton Athletic in the League One Play-Off final at Wembley.

It condemned Sunderland to yet another season in League One, and they are in contention to win promotion back into the second tier this term under the guidance of Phil Parkinson.

The Netflix documentary ‘Sunderland ‘Till I Die’ is set to be released on Wednesday, and it will look back at last year’s campaign, which ultimately concluded in frustrating fashion.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts ahead of the documentary that goes live on Wednesday.

