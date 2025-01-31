Football finance expert Dr Dan Plumley believes that Birmingham City will have to be more mindful with their summer spending as they've had financial issues in the past.

The Blues' owners, Knighthead Capital, smashed League One records in the summer with plenty of big signings that most Championship clubs could only dream of, and it culminated with the deadline day signing of Jay Stansfield worth an eight-figure fee.

That summer spending spree has helped Birmingham to the summit of the League One table, and they're on course to return to the Championship at the first attempt.

Despite this, Dr Plumley believes they'll have to be more mindful in the summer, regardless of what division they are in, as they've had financial difficulties in the past under previous ownership.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World via Bet Ideas, Dr Plumley claimed that Birmingham and Wrexham are too big to be in League One when it comes to finances, but thinks the side from St Andrew's will be more mindful of their summer spending.

He said: "It’s a similar story to Wrexham, the intention is there, and it’s clear the ownership want to invest.

"They’ll need to be more mindful if they return to the Championship compared to Wrexham because they’ve been there before and have had trouble in the past.

"That being said, I think it’s likely we’ll see some spending to get themselves out of League One. Wrexham and Birmingham, in a budget perspective, are blowing everyone else out of the water; they’re too big to be in that league."

Birmingham City's 2024/25 business means they may not have to spend big in the summer

Birmingham have effectively assembled a Championship side in League One with the future in mind, and this means that they won't have to make wholesale changes in the summer even if they win promotion.

It was quite a shrewd way of operating, and it means that Chris Davies has a settled squad which he won't need to tear up in the summer, and it also means that the Blues' hierarchy won't have to spend big yet again.

Birmingham City's first-team January business Player In/Out Deal structure Club Brandon Khela Out Loan Bradford City Dion Sanderson Out Loan Blackburn Rovers Grant Hanley In Permanent Norwich City Josh Williams Out Permanent Carlisle United Kieran Dowell In Loan Rangers

They may well look to bring in a handful of players if they win promotion, as is normal, but Birmingham's squad had a huge overhaul in the summer after Davies' arrival, and there will be no need to repeat that this summer.

Birmingham have spent big money on quality players who are good enough for the Championship, and they've assembled a core group of players that could help them progress over the next couple of years.

The St Andrew's faithful have experienced financial difficulties in recent years and will know all too well about how frustrating it is, so they may encourage a more mindful approach this summer, especially with the squad they've assembled now.