‘More likely it’s Andy Shinnie’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to emerging transfer news

Lee Bowyer has confirmed that Charlton are expected to turn one of their loan deals into a permanent before the Addicks travel to top-six rivals Fleetwood on Saturday.

Charlton currently have six players on loan at The Valley, three of which joined in January in the shape of Liam Millar, Jayden Stockley, whose already scored twice in five appearances, and Matt Smith from Premier League giants Arsenal.

Akin Famewo, Ian Maatsen and Andrew Shinnie are also on season-long loan deals from Norwich, Chelsea and Luton Town respectively, although Bowyer didn’t confirm who would be signing permanently.

According to Transfermarkt, midfielder Shinnie’s contract with the Hatters expires at the end of the campaign, which would naturally make him the most likely of the six.

But the Charlton boss didn’t reveal who, but remained hopeful of getting a deal done before the trip to Lancashire this weekend.

“We’re close to one of them. We’re hoping to get it done by the weekend,” Bowyer told the South London Press.

Charlton fans have been speculating on Twitter, and it’s appears that the Addicks faithful have already narrowed it down to two.

Check some of their reactions to the imminent transfer below:

Stockley or shinnie 👀 I don't think Norwich would let us have Famewo — TMOBILE BILL (@barneyarneyy) February 18, 2021

Hopefully Stockley — Tommy May (@tommymay00) February 18, 2021

Gotta be shinnie i think. Stockley said he came to us to put himself back out there so doubt hes coming fulltime — dan (@addickted2011) February 18, 2021

Thinking shinnie — Michael (@natediazisking) February 18, 2021

Defo Shinnie, contract is up end of the season and won’t be needed at Luton — Frankie_Michael (@frankmcollins) February 18, 2021

@sewadyllo https://t.co/ARrzFHp7CF Don't know if this will be Stockley. More likely it's Andy Shinnie — Marcus Hoare (@MarcusHoare1) February 18, 2021