Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘More lies’ – These Sunderland fans think club claim is another false dawn

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sunderland could well be among the clubs wanting to get this season back on before too long with them just outside the play-off places in Sky Bet League One.

It’s been another dramatic season for the men from Wearside with them up and down the league table like a yo-yo under both Jack Ross and now Phil Parkinson.

Things had improved of late, though recent form just before the break was a little sketchy and so they’ll hope the enforced hiatus in the season will give them a chance to freshen things up.

Should the season be resumed?

Yes

Yes

No

No

What fans will also hope for, too, is the chance to see the takeover of their club eventually completed – though they’re bound to be avoiding holding their breath at all costs right now.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Charlie Methven has claimed that new owners could be in place by the end of May but, with false dawns all too regular on Wearside, Black Cats fans aren’t exactly convinced by this fresh update.

Let’s see, then, what fans have said about it all on social media:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘More lies’ – These Sunderland fans think club claim is another false dawn

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: