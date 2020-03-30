‘More lies’ – These Sunderland fans think club claim is another false dawn

Sunderland could well be among the clubs wanting to get this season back on before too long with them just outside the play-off places in Sky Bet League One.

It’s been another dramatic season for the men from Wearside with them up and down the league table like a yo-yo under both Jack Ross and now Phil Parkinson.

Things had improved of late, though recent form just before the break was a little sketchy and so they’ll hope the enforced hiatus in the season will give them a chance to freshen things up.

What fans will also hope for, too, is the chance to see the takeover of their club eventually completed – though they’re bound to be avoiding holding their breath at all costs right now.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Charlie Methven has claimed that new owners could be in place by the end of May but, with false dawns all too regular on Wearside, Black Cats fans aren’t exactly convinced by this fresh update.

Let’s see, then, what fans have said about it all on social media:

Charlie Methven has given an #safc takeover update, and said when he expects a sale to be be completed.https://t.co/kSJSAmfBh0 — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) March 29, 2020

Ooo you cynic — Si Atica (@AticaSi) March 29, 2020

Probably Donald and Methven — It's Just Lee (@LMc10_SAFC) March 29, 2020

Don’t believe a word that man says — David (@david6790247) March 29, 2020

Wouldn’t believe a word the man says — Jonny Leonard (@jonnyl2610) March 29, 2020

First it was February. Now we are supposed to believe that someone is going to buy the club in the middle of a global pandemic. — Hummy (@eathummous1) March 29, 2020

give up taking much notice of what the two of them say in all honesty — Dean Cummings (@Deanospamoni85) March 29, 2020

More lies — 〽️ (@mattsmith2707) March 29, 2020