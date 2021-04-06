More impressive Sheffield Wednesday footage emerges as good week extends

Sheffield Wednesday is a positive place to be all of a sudden.

Easter Monday saw the Owls beat Cardiff City 5-0 in a shock result in the Championship, which gave them an outside chance of clawing their way to safety in the division.

And, on the back of that win, it has been the turn of the under-23 side to give the supporters something to cheer about.

Sheffield Wednesday quiz: Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

1 of 19 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

They turned on the style to beat Hull City 3-0, with Andre Green and Elias Kachunga on the scoresheet for the Owls, who were comfortable winners.

Green was particularly impressive in opening the scoring, with footage from @swfc showing the positive way he opened the scoring, latching onto a long ball out to the left and cutting inside to finish.

It’s been a tough start to life as a Wednesday player for Green, with the former Aston Villa winger managing only five appearances across all competitions and starting just twice.

Green, 22, has featured twice over the Easter period, though, coming off the bench in the defeat to Watford and then the morale boosting win over Cardiff yesterday.

The winger got the closing stages as a brace from Adam Reach, along with goals from Julian Borner, Callum Paterson and Jordan Rhodes, secured a huge win.

They are six points adrift of safety as things stand.

The Verdict

It’s hardly been a season to shout about from a Wednesday perspective and it might not end in success in terms of staying in the Championship.

However, it’s hard to argue that the last 24 hours haven’t been positive.

The win over Cardiff was great, whilst this under-23 performance has been another positive, particularly with Green shining.

If the winger can carry this form into the first-team, it might give Wednesday’s slim chance of survival another boost.

Thoughts? Let us know!