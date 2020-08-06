‘More great news’ – Latest Charlton player update welcomed by these Addicks

Ben Amos has become the latest Charlton player to take up the extension option in his contract with the Addicks, keeping him at The Valley until the summer of 2021 at the earliest.

Charlton fans have been hoping for some good news or signs of life in recent weeks with things at boardroom level far from certain.

They appear to have been given a bit of hope that plans are coming along in terms of player recruitment, though, with Amos following Jonny Williams and Jake Forster-Caskey in committing himself to another year:

🚨 @Amos_40 is the next player to commit his future to the Addicks by taking up the option of a one-year extension to his contract, keeping him at the club until at least the summer of 2021 🙌 👉https://t.co/vNBqWbpJqn #cafc pic.twitter.com/g1YWV0yfbS — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) August 6, 2020

Naturally, this is good news for Addicks fans who want to see their squad challenging to get out of League One at the first time of asking after relegation and the response on Twitter has been one of positivity.

Let’s take a look at what has been said:

Yes Ben — Owen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JubilantJackson) August 6, 2020

Amosssssssssssssssssss — mightymitch2007 (@mightymitch2007) August 6, 2020

At least we have a senior keeper if Phillips leaves — NickHurst12 (@hurst12_nick) August 6, 2020

That’s another decent extension signing #CAFC — Daniel Crawford (@Dan_Crawford) August 6, 2020

@KevinnnLay That’s him Number 1 next year then — Daniel Adam Lay (@DanielCAFCLay) August 6, 2020

Good bloke — k 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@FSE_Freddo) August 6, 2020

Ben always had the option of an extension like Williams and Forster-Caskey, probably the safe option after COVID — Neil Stevens (@4everAddickted) August 6, 2020

Great news. — Charlton Strife (@TwistedShoe) August 6, 2020

Things must be happening behind the scenes for players wanting to stay with all the mess going on upstairs. It’s good to see — George Murfet (@georgemurfet_) August 6, 2020

Hopefully offering competition to Phillips, but even if he’s our number one this season that’s still a decent keeper for league one. Will back him. Things are coming together slowly — Football Fan (@Charlton_Fan) August 6, 2020

More great news good keeper for league one — Finley CAFC (@CafcFinley) August 6, 2020

Amos stays, then, and Charlton fans will be hoping for more news like this in the coming weeks.