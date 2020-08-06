Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic News

‘More great news’ – Latest Charlton player update welcomed by these Addicks

Published

9 mins ago

on

Ben Amos has become the latest Charlton player to take up the extension option in his contract with the Addicks, keeping him at The Valley until the summer of 2021 at the earliest.

Charlton fans have been hoping for some good news or signs of life in recent weeks with things at boardroom level far from certain.

They appear to have been given a bit of hope that plans are coming along in terms of player recruitment, though, with Amos following Jonny Williams and Jake Forster-Caskey in committing himself to another year:

Naturally, this is good news for Addicks fans who want to see their squad challenging to get out of League One at the first time of asking after relegation and the response on Twitter has been one of positivity.

Let’s take a look at what has been said:

Amos stays, then, and Charlton fans will be hoping for more news like this in the coming weeks.


