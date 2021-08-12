Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘More good work from the club’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as transfer move confirmed

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Alex Hunt has joined Grimsby on loan until January.

The 21-year-old midfielder has featured at times for the Owls over the years but he has failed to establish himself as a regular at Hillsborough.

And, with Darren Moore strengthening his options in that area during the window, it was always going to be hard for Hunt to get minutes this season.

Therefore, the Yorkshire outfit have decided to sanction a temporary switch for the youngster, as they announced on their official site that Hunt had linked up with Grimsby until the start of 2022.

Whilst this move will see Hunt drop down to National League level, many fans recognise that this is a good opportunity for the midfielder to show his talent at a competitive standard before reassessing his situation in the New Year.

