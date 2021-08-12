‘More good work from the club’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as transfer move confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Alex Hunt has joined Grimsby on loan until January.

The 21-year-old midfielder has featured at times for the Owls over the years but he has failed to establish himself as a regular at Hillsborough.

And, with Darren Moore strengthening his options in that area during the window, it was always going to be hard for Hunt to get minutes this season.

Therefore, the Yorkshire outfit have decided to sanction a temporary switch for the youngster, as they announced on their official site that Hunt had linked up with Grimsby until the start of 2022.

Whilst this move will see Hunt drop down to National League level, many fans recognise that this is a good opportunity for the midfielder to show his talent at a competitive standard before reassessing his situation in the New Year.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Glad Hunt going out and getting some needed and deserved minutes under his belt. Hopefully be like a new signing come January #swfc https://t.co/3Rt7vSxt2f — Tony Chambers (@tonyowlsfan) August 12, 2021

More good work from the club!! Should have been loaned out 2 years ago. Like the look of hunt, be a great test for him this but I think he’s a good future. Always thought he was a better footballer than Shaw #SWFC https://t.co/Jc1pCgFqNP — Andrew Fox (@Afoxich) August 12, 2021

Good move needs some game time to help his development https://t.co/phvoQC2SXy — Rich (@Richruns789) August 12, 2021

good addition for you lads #GTFC https://t.co/C5ksUSrRJU — SCOTT the fortune predicting gnome (@ScottGnome) August 12, 2021

With all due respect to GTFC, I think hes easily good enough to play L2. However, maybe that's the plan in Jan if he does well. Lad deserves game time. — Paul Nye (@PaulNye1) August 12, 2021

For me Hunt had a great future but needs game time. Good to see us using the loan market both ways!! Alex Hunt will be SWFCs player of the year in 3 years time! 👍 — Matt Peace (@VinylPeace) August 12, 2021

Technically head and shoulders above that level but physically he’s going to struggle, they’ll kick lumps out of him — BigAl76 (@uptheowls76) August 12, 2021