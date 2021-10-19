More frustration predicted for Lee Bowyer in Huddersfield v Birmingham clash

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his verdict on the Championship tie between Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City tomorrow evening, predicting that Lee Bowyer will suffer another defeat.

Bowyer’s side made a strong start in the early weeks of the 2021/22 season but have lost five of their last six in a run that has seen them slide down to 19th in the table.

The Blues have scored just once in that period and pressure will continue to build on their manager if a fix cannot be found.

Huddersfield have recovered a mini-wobble of their own by taking seven points from three games around the international break.

Carlos Corberan’s team have been one of the surprise packages of the Championship in 2021/22 and sit sixth in the table, while a win on Wednesday night could see them close the gap on the top two to just two points should results elsewhere go their way.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted that the Terriers will come away with all three points at the John Smith’s Stadium via a 2-1 win over Birmingham.

Did these 25 Birmingham City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Did Birmingham ever loan Che Adams to Sheffield United? Yes No

The Verdict

It’s hard to argue with Prutton on this one.

Huddersfield have rediscovered their form in recent weeks after a small blip and look a side high in confidence right now, particularly with the likes of Jonathan Hogg and Levi Colwill back fit.

The Blues’ torrid run has to end sometime and they were unlucky against West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening as Bowyer’s gameplan was effective for the first 70 minutes or so but they just lacked the quality to convert their chances.

Any talk about the Birmingham boss’ job is a little premature but pressure will continue to build if Prutton is right and tomorrow evening brings more frustration and another defeat.