More frustration predicted ahead of Blackburn’s trip to face Coventry City

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted more frustration for Blackburn Rovers and Tony Mowbray when they travel to take on Coventry City on Saturday.

Rovers have won just one of their last five Championship games and are at risk of dropping out of the top six entirely.

Mowbray will have been hoping the international break could prove a reset for his squad while star striker Ben Brereton Diaz featured for the first time since February in the World Cup qualifiers for Chile.

But a trip to take on the Sky Blues at The Coventry Building Society Arena will not be an easy task, particularly given Mark Robins’ side still harbour hopes of a top six finish themselves.

Coventry are six points back from Blackburn but, in his predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton has suggested they will half that gap with a 2-1 win tomorrow afternoon.

He explained: “Coventry are one of the sides still hoping to sneak their way into the top six. They are six points behind Blackburn – who occupy sixth – with a game in hand. A win here would make things VERY interesting.

“Blackburn were beaten at Reading before the international break. They are there to be caught now by the almighty chasing pack. Home win here for me, which would likely see Rovers slip out of the top six.”

That result could see Coventry move above Millwall into 10th while Blackburn would likely drop out of the top six.

The Verdict

The international break came at a good time for Blackburn, who have been struggling in recent weeks and were in need of a reset.

Whether it can prove the antidote to their issues remains to be seen but Brereton Diaz’s involvement for Chile is certainly a positive.

Coventry’s form has been shaky as well recently but they’ll know that they’ve got a lot of ground to make up given the number of teams in the play-off race this term.

It should be a tight one either way and may just be settled by which side is more clinical.