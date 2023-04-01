This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly joined the race for Rotherham United forward Chiedozie Ogbene.

That's according to the Irish Examiner, who have revealed that the Baggies and Sheffield United are both keen on the 25-year-old as he nears the end of his current contract.

We've asked our FLW writers for their thoughts on the situation...

Would Chiedozie Ogbene be a good signing for West Brom? And do they need him?

Ned Holmes

This could be a really smart bit of business from West Brom.

Carlos Corberan will likely look to add some more forward firepower this summer and snapping up Chiedozie Ogbene if he leaves Rotherham as a free agent would give them exactly that.

His dynamism and versatility should appeal to the Spaniard, who will want to shape his squad in his first summer transfer window at The Hawthorns.

Ogbene has been really impressive this season and in a team more productive than Rotherham, he would likely have more than the eight goals and three assists he's bagged this term.

Albion took advantage of expiring contracts last summer, landing two outstanding Championship players in Jed Wallace and John Swift, and it seems they could do the same again ahead of 2022/23.

Adam Jones

He could actually be an excellent signing for Albion.

Lacking options up top, Ogbene could give them the option to play two up front and he could also be a good option to have on the wing and at wing-back. This could give Carlos Corberan the flexibility to switch systems.

Keeping the Irishman in the final third would be ideal though and that's something Corberan will probably do because a vacancy could open up on the wing, both Marc Albrighton and Karlan Grant potentially leaving The Hawthorns in the summer.

Albrighton is almost certain to head back to Leicester City, so they will need a wide player to come in and replace him.

They won't have a big budget though, so recruiting a goalscorer like Ogbene on the expiration of his contract could be a shrewd bit of business.

Sam Rourke

From a West Brom perspective, this would be an excellent signing.

Ogbene has been superb for Rotherham for the last few seasons and he now looks destined to depart the club this summer, with WBA looking like a strong option for the player.

Corberan certainly needs to add reinforcements in attacking areas and Ogbene would another dynamic edge to their attacking arsenal.

The Republic of Ireland international is versatile so can be utilised as a striker or on the flanks and his seven goals and three assists this term for the Millers should not be sniffed at.

With Albrighton set to return to Leicester, WBA need to add in these areas and Ogbene looks like a top solution particularly given it would be a free transfer.