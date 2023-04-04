Birmingham City have been operating on a reduced capacity for over two years now, with the Tilton Road end and Kop at St Andrew's forced to undergo work.

Games at St Andrew's have seen big sheets of advertising level with the pitch rather than supporters, owing to Blues operating with this reduced capacity.

What's the latest on Birmingham's St Andrew's development?

Blues have released a statement with the latest on the stadium, following "the completion of design work for the lower tiers of the Tilton Road and Kop stands".

Rail seating and safe standing will be installed across the lower blocks of the Tilton Road stand, whilst new seating is being installed in the Kop.

The work on both stands will "commence on Tuesday 9 May after the 2022/23 season has concluded", Blues have reconfirmed. Work on the Tilton Road stand should be completed by mid-September, whilst the Kop's completion will come later on November 16th.

Those dates are a real sticking point for supporters reading the statement, with supporters disappointed that promises of work being completed by the start of 2023/24 haven't been met.

With Blues looking like they will be operating on a reduced capacity for at least the start of next season, more fans couldn't hide their anger.

Others took aim at the ownership: