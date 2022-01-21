Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘More disappointment’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as transfer agreement is confirmed

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed the club have accepted a bid from a Premier League club for teenage left-back Dylan Williams, speaking to club journalist Owen Bradley ahead of this weekend’s clash against arch-rivals Nottingham Forest.

The 18-year-old has been forced to step up to the first team this season, serving as a senior option and even making a respectable six Championship appearances this season in what has been a tough period in the Rams’ history.

But like some of the other youngsters that have stepped up including Liam Thompson and Luke Plange, Williams has performed bravely and held his own at Championship level, thriving under Wayne Rooney in the early stages of his professional career.

However, Derby’s success with the teenager has seemingly proved to be their own downfall, with an unidentified top-flight side swooping in at a vulnerable time and are now on the verge of sealing the full-back’s signature with the relegation battlers accepting a bid for his services.

He wouldn’t be the first player to leave Pride Park this month, with Graeme Shinnie moving on to Wigan Athletic and Phil Jagielka being forced to leave on the expiration of his contract with a transfer embargo preventing manager Rooney from offering the 39-year-old fresh terms.

Focusing more on Williams’ departure though, how do the East Midlands side’s fans feel? Gutted they are about to lose him? Pleased to see some much-needed revenue about to come through the door?

We take a look at how a selection of their supporters reacted to this latest development.


