More details emerge on Fulham and Everton’s transfer tussle for Josh King

Josh King was the star attraction on Monday as the transfer window drew to a close, with his departure from AFC Bournemouth being the centre of attention.

There was a lot of uncertainty over the Norwegian international’s future on the south coast and whether or not he would depart in the transfer window or on a free in the summer.

It looked likely up until Sunday night that King would remain a Cherries player for the rest of the season, but in the final hours of the window a titanic tussle emerged for his signature.

Both Fulham and Everton were locked in a battle and different journalists were reporting different things, but close to the deadline it emerged that it was the Toffees who had won the race for the 29-year-old.

The Athletic have reported new details on what made King make the decision to sign for the Merseyside club instead of the Cottagers, and it looks like it was down to contract length.

According to the publication, Fulham were set to offer King a longer contract which would tie him to the club for the foreseeable future, which could have meant he ended up back in the Championship next season – somewhere where he doesn’t want to be.

Everton meanwhile had a six-month deal on the table – one that expired on June 30 and one that meant King was free to talk to foreign clubs from the day he signed in regards to a pre-contract arrangement next season.

Of course that is unlikely to happen right away, but the next few weeks will be telling as to how Carlo Ancelotti sees King as part of his plans.

The Athletic also revealed that it was Everton chairman Bill Kenwright who was on the phones accelerating proceedings, making it happen whilst chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale was ‘grafting’ to push the deal over the line.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Bournemouth players ever score a goal at Dean Court?

1 of 18 Jordon Ibe Yes No

The Verdict

It seems like all Fulham could have done to convince King to choose them was offer a similar contract to what Everton did instead of putting a long-term deal on the table.

King’s move to the Blues means that both he and Everton can assess their options come the summer, and he may even be in a stronger negotiating position if he bangs in a few goals.

Despite not scoring in the Championship this season, there’s suspicions that King’s head and heart may not have been fully at Dean Court since relegation and remember – this is a player who hit double figures in the 2018-19 Premier League season, so he has quality to make a difference at Goodison Park.