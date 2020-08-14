More details emerge as to why Bright-Osayi Samuel’s QPR exit failed

Bright Osayi-Samuel remains a QPR player heading towards the start of the 2020/21 season in the Championship, which might come as a slight surprise.

The winger hasn’t been short of interest during the summer transfer window, with Belgian side Club Brugge previously being close to completing a deal to land his signature.

It had been claimed that Osayi-Samuel had been set for a medical with Club Brugge, but for one reason or another, the move failed to materialise.

Het Belang van Limburg have reported that the Osayi-Samuel was influenced by his ‘entourage’ to not sign for Brugge, although it remains to be seen as to whether there is any truth in that claim.

Osayi-Samuel had caught the eye with some impressive showings for QPR in the 2019/20 season, with the tricky winger chipping in with six goals and nine assists in his 40 appearances for the Hoops, as they finished 13th in the Championship table.

It has been previously reported by Football Insider that Leeds United have also been interested in signing the 22-year-old, who will be eager to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

The Verdict:

This is an interesting one.

I was surprised to hear that a club like Club Brugge were interested in signing Osayi-Samuel, as they’re competing at a high level in Belgium, as well as on the European stage.

But it’ll be intriguing as to whether Osayi-Samuel is to reveal the reasons behind him not opting to sign for the Belgian side. But I would be very surprised if he was to remain with QPR ahead of the new season.

He’s a player that is a nightmare to defend against for opposition defenders when he’s at his best, and you’d imagine that he’ll have his eye on a move elsewhere.