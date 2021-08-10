‘More chance of Messi going to Ipswich’ – Many Derby fans react as fresh name is linked with move away

Derby County midfielder Graeme Shinnie is reportedly on Ipswich Town’s radar, which has caused a stir among fans of the East Midlands club.

Player departures, financial issues, and an EFL transfer embargo have left Wayne Rooney’s squad looking extremely thin as the 2021/22 Championship season gets underway and with the summer window open until the end of August losing more players is not out of the question.

Both Tom Lawrence and Lee Buchanan have been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks, while Shinnie is the latest name to draw interest from elsewhere.

According to EADT, the 30-year-old is a player of interest to Ipswich with Paul Cook keen to bolster his midfield after missing out on the signing of Joe Morrell to Portsmouth.

Shinnie was named Derby’s Player of the Season in 2020/21 after featuring 43 times and given the options available to Rooney at the moment, looks set to be even more important this term.

The Scotsman has entered the final year of his contract at Pride Park but Rooney warned other clubs late last month that none of his players would be “going anywhere”.

It seems the manager’s stance is echoed by the Derby fanbase, with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Oh my goodness, no way — Ram Srinivas (@rramesss) August 9, 2021

Lazy journalism. Not a chance he leaves — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) August 9, 2021

Stuart, do you really think Ipswich have a chance? our POTY, one of the first names on the teamsheet for us in the championship… — 🤫 (@bcv06) August 9, 2021

More chance of Messi going to Ipswich than Shinnie. — Dan (@Dan_Walls_) August 10, 2021

Not a chance Shinnie leaves. He’s one of two fit central midfielders we have at the club.. — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) August 9, 2021

Shinnie ain’t going anywhere 😂 — Sachin Gill (@Sach_gill2603) August 10, 2021

50m he wont be going anywhere. — Dean atterbury (@Deanatters) August 9, 2021