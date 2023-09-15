Highlights Kieran McKenna has brought success and good times back to Ipswich Town with promotions and an attacking style of play.

Ipswich's early success in the Championship has prompted interest from other clubs, but McKenna seems invested in the project.

If McKenna can guide Ipswich to back-to-back promotions, his stock will rise even higher and the chances of him leaving may increase.

Kieran McKenna has masterminded Ipswich Town’s awe-inspiring ascension and there are no signs of stagnation.

The ex-Manchester United coach has brought the good times back to Portman Road following a sustained period of turmoil, achieving promotion from League One in remarkable fashion by achieving 28 victories, 98 points and a second-placed finish behind Steven Schumacher’s Plymouth Argyle.

Ipswich’s attacking dynamic took the third-tier by storm as they scored an unprecedented 101 goals, and they have faced no potential teething difficulties with translating that front-footed style into the Championship either.

At the time of writing, Ipswich sit second in the division during the international break after winning four of their opening five encounters and no team has usurped their 11 strikes.

It may still be early days, of course, but everything suggests that Ipswich are well-placed to continue their success and the Town faithful are already dreaming of a Premier League return in the 2024/25 campaign.

Naturally, that all hinges upon McKenna, and it should come as no surprise that he has attracted interest from elsewhere.

With doubt emerging over the future of Stephen Kenny amid a poor run of form, it has been reported by The Independent that the Republic of Ireland are running the rule over the Ipswich boss, prompting a reaction from pundit Carlton Palmer.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Kieran McKenna?

While the lure of international football can often prove tantalising, Palmer believes that the current upward climate in Suffolk should tempt McKenna to stay out for the time being.

He exclusively explained to FLW: “There’s a lot of speculation surrounding Stephen Kenny’s future as manager of the Republic of Ireland.

“With only three points from five games - three European Qualifier games - he has come under increasing pressure.

“A lot of people have commented that he had done a fantastic job in difficult circumstances with the players he has available to him, but several names have been linked with the job and one of them is Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna.

“Ipswich sit second in the Championship after gaining promotion from League One, Kieran now is bound to be mentioned with any manager’s job that becomes available because of the excellent job he is doing with Ipswich.

“Their style of play is exciting and expansive, Ipswich will always be concerned about their manager’s future given the success he is bringing to the football club, but hopefully the backing of the owners and the chance to get Ipswich back to back promotions, get them to the Premier League, will be more appealing.

“You know, if he can get back to back promotions then of course his stock will rise even higher.”

Should Ipswich Town be worried about Kieran McKenna leaving?

As Palmer alludes to, Ipswich naturally have every reason to be sweating over McKenna’s future simply due to the success that he has delivered and is continuing to provide despite the added trials and tribulations of the second-tier.

But he does seem a manager very much invested in the project that he is undertaking, so the chances of a departure at such a premature stage of the season thankfully appear futile.

That said, Palmer does raise a good point about how McKenna will inevitably become even more coveted if he guides Ipswich back to the promised land, though that in itself could make the manager increasingly inclined to stay.

Interest will not go away, but it feels as though McKenna is firmly at Ipswich for the long-run.