Highlights Leeds United could potentially sign Joe Rodon on a permanent basis, but it would require a swap deal involving Wilfried Gnonto going to Tottenham Hotspur.

Gnonto has struggled to live up to expectations this season and has fallen down the pecking order at Leeds, making it hard to justify keeping him long-term.

A move to Tottenham could be beneficial for Gnonto's development, while Rodon has found success at Leeds and a permanent move there seems like the next logical step.

An interesting January transfer proposal has been mooted by Express writer Joe Krishnan involving Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds have loaned Joe Rodon from Spurs for this season in a bid to strengthen Daniel Farke’s defensive options for a push for Premier League promotion.

It was recently reported that the top flight club value Rodon at £20 million, amid speculation that the defender could sign for the Whites on a permanent basis, which would be a huge figure for a Championship team to spend.

Rodon has been really important for Leeds so far this season, so a chance to sign him on a permanent basis is one that is going to be worth considering.

But this proposal would involve Wilfried Gnonto going in the other direction as part of a swap deal between the two clubs.

While that might offset the huge £20 million fee, it would also see a top talent depart Elland Road.

Could Wilfried Gnonto depart Leeds United in January?

Gnonto was the subject of intense transfer speculation last summer, but remained at Elland Road despite the likes of Everton offering as much as £25 million for the Italian.

Keeping hold of the forward was seen as a real coup for Leeds.

But Gnonto has been unable to deliver on pre-season expectations after a promising first campaign with the club in the Premier League last year.

The failure to secure a move away from Elland Road in the summer is seemingly impacting his performances on the pitch.

Gnonto has made just 10 appearances from 16 games in the Championship so far this campaign, including only six starts.

The 20-year-old has contributed a meagre one goal and one assist, and has fallen down the pecking order behind the likes of Daniel James.

All of those factors make it hard to justify keeping him in the long-term, and this move involving Rodon could be a smart way to move on from the saga entirely.

Leeds will be securing a move for a player they would surely want to keep beyond his loan spell, while offloading a player that could become more hassle than he’s worth.

Waiting until the summer to agree this deal may be smarter than in January, as Leeds will be able to take stock in the knowledge of their league status for next year, but Spurs may be eager to bolster their team mid-campaign as they look to chase a top four

finish.

Could Wilfried Gnonto help Tottenham’s first team squad?

Gnonto contributed two goals and four assists from 24 appearances for a struggling Leeds side in the Premier League last season.

He is an electric talent that possesses a lot of quality that he simply hasn’t shown in the Championship.

A fresh start away from Leeds might be what he needs to get back on track, and a switch to a club like Spurs could be ideal given their need for reinforcement in attack.

Working with Ange Postecoglou would be great for his development, as the Australian has proven on multiple occasions his ability to get the best out of players.

Meanwhile, Rodon seemingly has no future in north London, having fallen down the pecking order of the Spurs squad.

Making the switch to Leeds has been great for his career, making a permanent move to Elland Road an obvious next step.