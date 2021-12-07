Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Moore’s judgement has to be questioned’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans can’t understand 19-y/o’s omission for Portsmouth clash

Published

55 seconds ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday take on Portsmouth this evening with Theo Corbeanu having to settle for a place on the bench.

The on-loan Wolves winger endured a tough start to the campaign for the Owls, as he had to be patient to get opportunities in the first-team.

However, Moore gave the Canadian international a few starts last month, with the player generally impressing when he was in the XI.

Whilst he was a sub against Wycombe last week, Corbeanu was the only positive as Wednesday were beaten by Hartlepool in the EFL Trophy last week. That hasn’t done enough to convince Moore to give the 19-year-old a start though, as he once again had to make do with a place on the bench from the off.

It’s fair to say it’s a decision that has not gone down well with the support, who feel Corbeanu has the quality to start.

