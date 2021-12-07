‘Moore’s judgement has to be questioned’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans can’t understand 19-y/o’s omission for Portsmouth clash

Sheffield Wednesday take on Portsmouth this evening with Theo Corbeanu having to settle for a place on the bench.

📋 It's Portsmouth v Wednesday at Fratton Park and here's how we line-up XI | Peacock-Farrell, Hunt, Paterson, Palmer, Johnson, Shodipo, Luongo, Bannan, Dele-Bashiru, Kamberi, Gregory SUBS | Wildsmith, Brown, Byers, Wing, Corbeanu, Berahino, Sow#PORSHW pic.twitter.com/YlOgJNkgSQ — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) December 7, 2021

The on-loan Wolves winger endured a tough start to the campaign for the Owls, as he had to be patient to get opportunities in the first-team.

However, Moore gave the Canadian international a few starts last month, with the player generally impressing when he was in the XI.

Whilst he was a sub against Wycombe last week, Corbeanu was the only positive as Wednesday were beaten by Hartlepool in the EFL Trophy last week. That hasn’t done enough to convince Moore to give the 19-year-old a start though, as he once again had to make do with a place on the bench from the off.

It’s fair to say it’s a decision that has not gone down well with the support, who feel Corbeanu has the quality to start.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Corbeanu on the bench yet again. Started to turn the season around almost single handedly when he made the starting XI. Then dumped. Moore’s judgement has to be questioned #swfc https://t.co/kXc7yJZm1G — Jonny Rep (@TrapitJon) December 7, 2021

Shodipo in front of Corbeanu, if the latter is fully fit, then Moore is a 🤡 #swfc — Keys (@dezmo89) December 7, 2021

Corbeanu absolutely on fire but donut Darren doesn't start him last 2 leauge games!!! Ffs #swfc https://t.co/c8TBxx74OV — MM owl (@marshmellowowls) December 7, 2021

just seen corbeanu not even in first 11 my god murder me now — Danny🦉 (@Dannyswfc_) December 7, 2021

How does shodipo get in instead of corbeneu 🤣 — DaveOwl1867 (@wellbeaten1977) December 7, 2021

Corbenau?! Ffs — Sergej Odström (@SergejOdstrom) December 7, 2021

Has Palms been firing covid at all cbs? Mide over Theo is a decision I’ll never understand in any position #swfc — Dean (@Geary2784) December 7, 2021