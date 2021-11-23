Moore starts: The predicted Cardiff City XI to face Hull on Wednesday evening

Cardiff go into the midweek tie against their fellow relegation-battlers Hull having picked up a valuable three points at the weekend.

The Bluebirds are now being led by Steve Morison, which is the first time that the Welshman has entered management.

It’s so far so good for him, with the new boss claiming three points off Preston. He’s steadily leading them away from the drop and another victory over the Tigers could take them further up the second tier table.

Although Hull will not simply roll over, the Bluebirds will definitely fancy their chances against another team that are struggling to escape relegation.

There’s likely to be one or two tweaks to the Cardiff lineup for the midweek game but nothing too drastic after their commanding second-half performance against the Lilywhites.

One key omission in that game was Kieffer Moore but, after having a rest over the weekend, he could be back in contention for this tie against the Tigers. If he is, then that would certainly see him start upfront.

Young Chanka Zimba could be dropped in favour of James Collins, who bagged a goal against PNE. However, he is more of a natural winger and did nothing to warrant him being dropped, so could retain his place.

The rest of the team is also likely to be the same, considering the positive result. Marlon Pack and Will Vaulks in the centre of the field were two of the best players on the entire pitch and the two wingers contributed effectively in attack so should also keep their places.

The defence also kept North End out in the second period – and should all hold their positions too, alongside goalkeeper Alex Smithies, who remains a solid shot-stopper at this level.