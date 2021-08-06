Moore starts: The predicted Cardiff City XI to face Barnsley

Cardiff City’s 2021-22 season kicks off this weekend with a potentially tough clash in South Wales as they welcome last season’s play-off semi-finalists Barnsley to the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Tykes are Mick McCarthy’s hometown team and they’re also the outfit that he started his Bluebirds managerial career against – that match ended 2-2 at Oakwell and it started an 11-match unbeaten run for the club.

Cardiff ended up finishing outside the play-off places last season but there were still promising signs and McCarthy has been shrewd when it comes to bringing in players this summer.

Mark McGuinness from Arsenal is the only player that a fee has been spent on, with James Collins and Ryan Wintle both arriving on free transfers as well as Ryan Giles on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

How are Cardiff going to line up though tomorrow? Well McCarthy has opted to go with a one striker system for the majority of pre-season, however with Kieffer Moore back in the fold there may be a temptation to go with a front two, with Moore partnering new recruit Collins.

Giles has played in a more advanced role in the last few Cardiff friendlies however he is a natural wing-back, playing there for the likes of Coventry City and Rotherham United so he will be battling for a place with Joel Bagan.

This line-up means the likes of Leandro Bacuna and Ryan Wintle have to settle for places on the bench, whilst young Ruben Colwill may also be on there after recovering from COVID.

The other alternative is that Moore leads the line by himself with Joe Ralls and perhaps Giles supporting him, which would open up the left-wing-back role for Bagan.

Whichever way McCarthy lines up it’s set to be an intriguing spectacle as Markus Schopp’s side roll into town for the season opener.