The Black Cats finished sixth in the table last year, earning a shot at promotion in their first campaign back in the second tier.

However, a semi-final defeat to Luton Town consigned the Wearside outfit to another year outside the top flight.

Michael Beale has since been placed in charge of the first team squad with the goal of earning promotion to the Premier League.

The January transfer window is set to close this Thursday, leaving just enough time for the club to secure a few more signings to bolster their play-off chances.

Here we look at the signings Sunderland could make between now and 1 February…

Kieffer Moore

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light this month, with Sunderland aiming to add another striker to their ranks.

Moore has fallen down the pecking order at Bournemouth under new manager Andoni Iraola.

The Wales international has made eight appearances in the Premier League this season, all of which came from the bench.

However, according to Alan Nixon, the Cherries would prefer a permanent transfer, which could complicate negotiations in the final stages of the window.

Yann M’Vila

M’Vila spent the 2015-16 campaign on loan at Sunderland, where he became a fan favourite for his performances.

A return to the Stadium of Light could now be on the cards eight years later, with the midfielder currently out of contract.

Potential Sunderland Targets Current club Age Kieffer Moore Bournemouth 31 Yann M'Vila Free Agent 33 Skelly Alvero Lyon 21 Callum Styles Barnsley 23

According to Foot Mercato, the Championship side is interested in bringing the France international into the fold for the remainder of the season.

This could be a smart move to bring some depth to Beale’s midfield options, while also adding some valuable experience to the dressing room.

Skelly Alvero

Sunderland are targeting a move for Alvero this month, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The 21-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Lyon under new manager Pierre Sage.

The Black Cats face competition in the race to sign the youngster, with German side Werder Bremen also interested in a loan move for the midfielder.

Alvero only signed for Lyon last summer in a deal worth €4 million (£3.42 million), but could depart the Ligue 1 club this January in a bid to get greater playing time.

It was reported that the player turned down a move to Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, but he may still be open to a move to English football.

Callum Styles

According to The Northern Echo, Sunderland are planning further talks with Barnsley over a move to sign Callum Styles.

The Hungary international is reportedly a target for the Wearside outfit, as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Styles has been a regular presence in the Barnsley squad this season, with the club aiming to fight for promotion back to the second tier.

The 23-year-old has plenty of Championship experience, having spent last season on loan with Millwall and previously spending three campaigns in the second tier with the Tykes.

Styles is a versatile figure that can play on the left-wing, as well as in midfield.