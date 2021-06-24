‘Moore needs players he can trust at Hillsborough’ – Sheffield Wednesday plot move for 29-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is reportedly weighing up a move for Doncaster Rovers midfielder John Bostock.

Moore signed Bostock while he was Rovers manager back in January and, according to the Sheffield Star, he is now considering making him his first signing of the summer.

It is understood that Doncaster would be open to letting the 29-year-old leave if a deal can be agreed upon.

So, would he be a good signing for the Owls? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Alfie Burns

This is Darren Moore turning back to players that he’s worked with previously, which isn’t really a bad thing.

We see that time and time again across the EFL, with players often following a former manager to a new club.

Moore needs players he can trust at Hillsborough next season. There have been far too many individuals pass through the football club over the years, which Moore needs to address this summer.

Bostock is a steady player and he’s got the ability to really make an impact in League One.

I feel like he elevates the Wednesday squad and goes some way towards replacing some of those senior players that have already departed this summer.

Above everything else, though, he’s a Darren Moore signing. He isn’t someone Dejphon Chansiri is picking for the Wednesday boss, which is so important.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Sheffield Wednesday?

1 of 20 Did James O'Connor score for the club? Yes No

Jacob Potter

This would be a decent signing for the Owls this summer.

Bostock has experience of playing at a higher level than League One in the past, having previously been on the books with the likes of Spurs and Crystal Palace earlier in his career.

But he’s also played for the likes of Nottingham Forest not so long ago, before going on to make a good impression with Doncaster Rovers in recent months.

At the age of 29, he’d be an excellent addition to the Sheffield Wednesday team, which will need a leader following Tom Lees’ departure this summer.

Bostock could be just that, and his experience and qualities on the pitch could make this the perfect signing for the Owls, providing he can stay injury-free.

He ticks all the boxes of a player that could play a key role in guiding the Owls back into the Championship this term.

Jordan Rushworth

This is a signing that would make a lot of sense for the Owls this summer, and Darren Moore will be keen add to his midfield options as he aims to get his side challenging for promotion next season from League One. Bostock is a player that would be able to enhance the quality that they have in that area of the field.

Moore obviously knows all about the midfielder having worked with him at Doncaster Rovers and he obviously feels that the midfielder has qualities that his current options do not provide. Wednesday should trust his judgment on him and try and do all they can to secure this signing.

Bostock is a player that is well-traveled and has a lot of experience and therefore he would not be daunted by the prospect of playing for such a big club in the English third tier.

Given Sheffield Wednesday’s financial position it will not be easy to make this deal happen, but it would be a promising addition if they can pull it off.