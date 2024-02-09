Highlights Ipswich Town slipped out of automatic promotion places in the Championship after a 3-2 loss to Preston North End, with Southampton and Leeds United overtaking them.

Ipswich's recent run of poor form, with only one win in their last eight games, has cost them their place in the top two.

Ipswich will be looking to bounce back and get back to winning ways when they host West Brom this weekend, with all eyes on them to see their reaction.

Ipswich Town slipped out of the top two spots in the Championship last weekend.

A 3-2 loss to Preston North End saw Southampton and Leeds United both leapfrog the Tractor Boys.

Kieran McKenna’s side had occupied an automatic promotion place for most of the campaign up to this point, but just one win in their last eight games has cost them.

Ipswich will be hoping to get back to winning ways this weekend when they host West Brom at Portman Road on Saturday.

The two sides meet in the 12.30pm kick-off slot, so all eyes will be on them to see how they react to their latest setback.

Ipswich Town predicted starting XI vs. West Brom, stats via Transfermarkt Player Name Position Starts this season Vaclav Hladky GK 29 Leif Davis LB 26 Luke Woolfenden CB 25 Cameron Burgess CB 23 Harry Clarke RB 19 Massimo Luongo CM 23 Sam Morsy CM 25 Nathan Broadhead LW 20 Conor Chaplin AM 29 Wes Burns RW 22 Kieffer Moore ST 0

Albion come into the game in fifth, 11 points behind their play-off rivals.

Here we predict the lineup for McKenna’s side for this weekend's clash, with all stats courtesy of Opta, via Fbref...

GK: Vaclav Hladky

Hladky has started each of Ipswich’s 29 league games so far this season, and there is no reason to expect that to change going into matchday 30.

LB: Leif Davis

Davis is one of the first names on the team sheet when available.

The full-back has contributed 11 assists so far this season and will be hoping to add to that tally on Saturday afternoon.

CB: Luke Woolfenden

Woolfenden has been a key part of the side so far this season, forging a strong relationship with Cameron Burgess.

The pair are likely to be reunited this weekend after last playing together on 29 December in a 0-0 draw against QPR.

CB: Cameron Burgess

Burgess has missed the last four league games due to international commitments, featuring for Australia in the Asian Cup.

Ipswich supporters will welcome his return, as he should step straight back into the starting lineup this weekend.

RB: Harry Clarke

Clarke has started each of the team’s last four league games, and is likely to make that five this weekend.

CM: Massimo Luongo

Luongo returned to the team against Preston after missing three weeks of action.

The midfielder should maintain his place in the side ahead of Saturday’s clash with West Brom.

CM: Sam Morsy

Morsy and Luongo have struck an excellent partnership in midfield, and McKenna will be looking to utilise the pair again this weekend.

LW: Nathan Broadhead

Broadhead dropped to the bench for the team’s last two league games, but Ipswich’s second top scorer could make a return this weekend in place of Jeremy Sarmiento.

AM: Conor Chaplin

Chaplin is the key figure in attack for McKenna’s team, and will be assured of his place in the side as long as he remains fit.

RW: Wes Burns

Burns has started each of the team’s last seven league games, so is likely to keep his place in the team to make it eight in a row.

ST: Kieffer Moore

Moore came off the bench to score a brace in his debut last weekend.

That was a promising first appearance for the club, and he should get the nod against the Baggies due to George Hirst’s continued absence with a hamstring issue.