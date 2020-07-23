Monk’s future as Sheffield Wednesday boss becomes clearer

Sheffield Wednesday have not had a good 2020 at all and Owls fans will be delighted to see that the season is over.

From third to the bottom third of the league, the drop the Owls have suffered since the turn of the year has been absolutely shocking, and there is work to do this summer.

It sounds as though, too, that Garry Monk is going to be allowed to preside over the changes needed in the transfer window, as per Alan Nixon:

Monk was backed by Chansiri a few weeks ago. Both planned a clear out. Now see what he comes up with. https://t.co/l4ptcDyjid — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 23, 2020

The Verdict

Wednesday face a big rebuild in the summer and a number of players are going to be coming and going.

If Monk can get it right, though, there’s no reason why they can’t challenge up near the sharp end again, but it is undeniably a big task that he faces.

Fans want to see players fighting for the shirt and the badge – it doesn’t matter if you support Real Madrid or a non-league side, that is a minimum requirement supporters have for footballers.

At Wednesday, there have been too many passengers for too long and things have gone stale – it’s now clearly up to Monk to rip out the problem players and get in faces that are ready to run through walls for the men from Hillsborough.