Monk tips player for Sheffield Wednesday exit

Keiren Westwood appears likely to leave Sheffield Wednesday this transfer window with Garry Monk saying that he is hopeful the goalkeeper will find a new club before the window shuts later this month, as quoted by Yorkshire Live.

The Owls are looking to get into positive territory as soon as possible in terms of points with them currently eight points adrift of those that are sitting on 0 after three games.

Westwood, though, is unlikely to play any part this season or in the future with Monk confirming he is training with the U23s ahead of a potential move away from the club.

The manager revealed prior to the Owls’ game with QPR this weekend:

“He’s with the U23s, getting his fitness up, and is looking to get himself out on loan or to another club.

“I’m hopeful for him and for us as a club. That’s all in the hands of the club and my focus is on the games. We’ve got an important game this weekend and that’s all I’m dealing with.”

The Verdict

It’s perhaps little surprise to see this news as the writing has been on the wall for Westwood for rather a long time at the club under Monk.

Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith have been the two battling it out for the number 1 spot with Monk evidently eager to get the older players in his squad out of the door – something we saw a fair deal of earlier on in the summer.

Westwood still has plenty to offer the right club, though, and could prove a decent signing for whoever he joins.