Monk reveals Sheffield Wednesday transfer targets for end of window

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has revealed he’d like a couple more signings between now and the end of the transfer window, as quoted by the Yorkshire Post.

The Owls kicked off their EFL Cup campaign at the weekend as they beat Walsall on penalties and now they’ll be looking to get themselves a quick start in the Championship next time out.

Certainly, Monk has been busy in the window trying to restructure his squad and has made a fair few signings, as well as seeing a number leave.

It appears, too, that he’d like a couple more if he can get them in before the deadline.

He said:

“I’m delighted with the players that have come in but it’s about finding the right ones and that quality. We know we need to try to add a couple.”

It’s not been easy for Monk this summer but they have made some decent signings ahead of what will be a big season for the club.

It sounds as though he’s not done yet in terms of what he wants to bring in this window, too, but it is, of course, a unique market that clubs find themselves operating in so he’ll continue to try and box clever.

Wednesday’s season gets underway against Cardiff City this weekend, as they look ahead to trying to overturn a 12-point deduction.