Monk reveals latest on Sheffield Wednesday loan players

Quoted by Yorkshire Live, Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has revealed that agreements to keep the loan players currently at the club until the end of the season are now almost reached.

The Owls started this mini portion of the campaign with a battling performance against Nottingham Forest that saw them earn a late point and fans will be hoping those characteristics remain on show for the remainder of the campaign.

It looks as though loan players are going to be staying put, too, including Josh Windass with Monk revealing that he wants to keep the Wigan man despite a recent injury blow.

Monk said:

“I think all the other clubs have agreed and it is just a matter of paperwork now.”

The Verdict

Wednesday will be looking to finish as strongly as possible.

A play-off place is pretty unlikely now this season but if they can chalk up some good results they’ll hope that can provide momentum into next year with the 20/21 season likely to be ushered in pretty quickly after this one is completed.

It looks as though plenty of the squad is going to stay as it is, then, though there are several exits also going through at the moment with permanent deals coming to an end at the conclusion of this month.