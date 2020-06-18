Monk reveals double injury headache at Sheffield Wednesday

Quoted by Yorkshire Live, Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has confirmed that both Sam Winnall and Josh Windass will be missing from the weekend as the Sky Bet Championship returns.

Wednesday take on Nottingham Forest this weekend and will be looking to try and finish this season as high as possible, though it is unlikely that they will make it into the play-offs.

Indeed, Nottingham Forest have a much better chance of doing that and will prove tough opponents this weekend, as we get back underway.

With that said, then, the Owls have most of their players fit for this one – as you’d expect after a three-month break – but there a couple of headaches that Monk has got to contend with after knocks were picked up in training.

Of Windass, a player that they need to decide whether to keep on loan past the end of this month, he said:

“Josh Windass unfortunately picked up an injury last week.

“We have until the end of the month.

“We are going to try and give him as much.”

Whilst Winnall has also picked up a niggle:

“Sam Winnall has picked up a niggle and hasn’t been training for the last couple of weeks. Everyone else has been training.”

The Verdict

It’s obviously not great timing but the Owls have most of their squad fit and they should be able to name a strong team without this pair.

Winnall has not really forced his way into the side that often thanks to the form of Steven Fletcher this year, whilst Windass has been at the club only for a few months on loan and it remains to be seen if they are going to keep him on to the end of the season.