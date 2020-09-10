Monk open to attacker arrival after close-hand look at Sheffield Wednesday

Garry Monk has offered an update on young trialist Korede Adedoyin and has hinted that the club might look to sign him up in the near future, as quoted by Yorkshire Live.

Wednesday kick off their league season against Cardiff City this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship and are in need of a fast start more than most.

They are contending with a 12-point deduction going into this new campaign and need to get points on the board quickly, to avoid getting further cut adrift.

Garry Monk has been looking to sign players he feels will help them do that, then, whilst also aiming to bring in young players to help build for the future.

Adedoyin fits into that latter bracket, then, and it seems as though Monk likes what he has seen from him on trial.

He said:

“I bring all the youngsters. They are always training with the first-team.

“He is another one that has been up with the first-team for a few days and has done very well.

“All the youngsters get a chance to train with me and the first-team.

“It is good to have a look at them and he has done very well. He has potential.

“If we can bring him to the club, you can see he has potential but we will see what happens with him personally.

“He has trained with us for two days.”

Quiz: What club did Sheffield Wednesday sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 What club was Izzy Brown loaned from? Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham Man United

The Verdict

Monk has been pretty open with what he has been trying to do this summer transfer window at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls have been getting rid of older players and bringing in ones that are either in their prime or have potential.

Adedoyin seems to have impressed during his trial period, too, so let’s see if the Owls end up offering him something a little more permanent.