Monk offers update on EFL charge against Sheffield Wednesday

Quoted by Yorkshire Live, Garry Monk has offered an update into the EFL charge against Sheffield Wednesday.

We’ve seen Wigan fall into administration this week and they are facing a points deduction of 12, though it remains to be seen exactly when that is going to come into play.

The Owls could be another to get a deduction, meanwhile, as the EFL alleges they have breached rules with the sale of Hillsborough.

It’s a drawn-out process, though, and there is no concrete news as yet, with Monk suggesting there is still some time to go before a final verdict is reached.

The Wednesday boss revealed:

“They are talking to the panel. In terms of verdicts, I have not heard of when that will be decided.

“I think they have only just finished off giving the evidence side.

“It is a club issue. We know how important that outcome is and we are just trying to accumulate as many points as we can.”

The Verdict

In the meantime, the Owls must keep earning points as they do not know whether or not a deduction will be enforced on them.

Certainly, it’s an odd position to find themselves in but the club is confident that they will not face any penalty and has maintained its innocence throughout this process.

There’s still time to run in this story, though, and it just remains to be seen what is going to happen, though the Owls would surely like a verdict sooner rather than later so they can get on with dealing with it if they need to.