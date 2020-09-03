Monk offers update on duo as Sheffield Wednesday transfer plans take shape

Garry Monk has confirmed that for now a return for Kieran Lee and Atdhe Nuhiu to Sheffield Wednesday is off of the cards, as per the Sheffield Star.

The Owls have got a battle on this season as they look to quickly overturn a 12-point deficit to the rest of the Sky Bet Championship.

Monk has looked to bring in players that he feels will help him do that, then, with the likes of Chey Dunkley and Elias Kachunga joining.

Indeed, there has been a shift towards slightly younger players and ones in their prime at the club and away from some of the older guard, with Nuhiu and Lee among those to exit earlier on this summer.

They are still looking for new clubs, too, but it appears a return to Hillsborough might not be offered them right at the moment.

Quoted by the Sheffield Star, Monk revealed when asked if they’d be staying away:

“At the moment, yes… Obviously I have huge respect for those two, they’re great guys and were fantastic to work with, but at this moment in time, the transition is to move to a more dynamic and younger squad.”

The Verdict

Monk evidently has a plan in mind for Sheffield Wednesday and that means the older players that were at the club last season have largely been moved on.

Of course, you can never rule out a return for the pair but it does seem unlikely right now.