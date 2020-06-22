Monk offers promising news over imminent Sheffield Wednesday player deals

As quoted by the Sheffield Star, Garry Monk has revealed that three agreements to keep players on to the end of the season should be announced later on today.

The Owls got this second part of the season underway at the weekend with a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough against Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon, courtesy of a late strike from Connor Wickham.

And, as per Monk, Wickham is among the trio of players that should have extensions to their stays at the club confirmed later today, as they look to finish this season strongly.

The former Swansea City manager revealed the latest on Connor Wickham, Jacob Murphy and Alessio Da Cruz by saying:

“That should be all done by Monday I believe.

“All those players are keen to do it, their parent clubs have allowed it.

“They’re going to contribute, they’ve come back in really good condition, all of them. They are some of the fittest players in the squad, the loan players and a big emphasis in this period is going to be fitness.”

The Verdict

If the Owls did fail to keep the loan players at the club their squad would have been looking very thin indeed but, by the sounds of it, confirmation of these deals will be on the horizon very shortly – perhaps later on today if everything goes to plan.

The Owls will be pleased with the nature of the point they got at the weekend as they kept going to the end, and Garry Monk will want more shows of resilience between now and the curtain closing on this campaign.