Monk offers positive financial update at Sheffield Wednesday

Garry Monk has been speaking to the press this morning ahead of another weekend of Sky Bet Championship action, with Sheffield Wednesday travelling to Queens Park Rangers tomorrow afternoon.

The Owls have not had a good time of it since the restart and it has largely been a carry on from their form before the break.

Indeed, it doesn’t seem a particularly happy club at the moment and something that would have generated more ill-feeling was wages not getting paid on time.

However, speaking to the press today, manager Monk revealed that that particular financial issue at the club has come to a positive conclusion from which they can move on from.

He said:

Monk on the wages delay: "Everything has been resolved. Everyone was happy with the explanation of the club. Yes, everyone has been fully paid." #SWFC https://t.co/fLhbDH8bG1 — Dom Howson (@domhowson) July 10, 2020

The Verdict

There are a fair few clouds hanging over Hillsborough at the moment and the wage one joining them wasn’t exactly what fans were hoping to see.

Even so, that has at least been cleared for now and supporters will hope some results can pick up between now and the end of the campaign, with a points deduction threat continuing to loom over the club right now.

With results not good either, there’s little for fans to cheer about right now but at least this issue has been sorted.