Monk offers latest on Sheffield Wednesday recruitment plans

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has offered the latest update on the club’s recruitment plans for the rest of the summer window, as quoted by the Owls’ official site.

The Owls have seen several players leave since the end of last season and have also added the likes of Izzy Brown and Chey Dunkley but there is a feeling they could do with adding a few more before the big kick-off in September.

Monk is certainly aware that they need to add in particular areas, too, but has also stressed that the current situation around the world will make things tough, though the club is working hard.

He explained:

“I’m delighted with the three that we’ve brought in but of course adding more is a need but we have to respect the fact that it’s difficult times at the moment for everyone.

“The end goal is to help the group and recruit and there are certain areas that we’d like to recruit in.

“The club is working hard behind the scenes and we know there are certain positions we need to strengthen before the start of the season but I’m sure we’ll get to that point.”

The Verdict

Of course, we’re in a transfer market being impacted by external factors more than any other we have seen before and plenty of clubs are having to box clever in the window.

Monk obviously wants to try and add a few more before the season starts but he also knows he and the club need to find the right players without putting themselves at financial risk.

It’s a fine balancing act for the majority of clubs this summer, and Wednesday fans will hope that the recruitment team can get things right in the coming weeks.