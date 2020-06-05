‘Monk has to rebuild and he has to be ruthless’ – Big player decision awaits Sheffield Wednesday: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are yet to decide on the future of Fernando Forestieri as they weigh up offering him terms beyond the summer, according to the Sheffield Star.

Forestieri has been with the Owls since the summer of 2015, scoring 40 goals for the club and leading them to back-to-back play-off campaigns in his first two seasons in South Yorkshire.

His influence has waned, however, which brings us to this situation, as Wednesday weigh up their next step.

Our writers discuss whether a deal should be offered to him…

Sam Rourke

All signs are pointing towards him leaving.

The attacking midfielder has struggled to make a real impact at Hillsborough this season, and you get the vibe that Garry Monk does not see him as a fundamental cog in his system.

Monk has utilised Forestieri in a wing-back role at times this season for the Owls, something that just does not make sense to me, with the ex-Watford man best utilised as a central attacking midfielder or out wide in my opinion.

It’s evident that the Owls need to freshen up their side this summer and change the direction of which they are going in, with the club possessing a fair few older players.

As good as he can be on his day, it may be time for Forestieri to move on so Wednesday can kick-start a transformation within their squad ahead of next season.

George Dagless

I’m not overly sure they should.

Yes, we know he has talent but has he done it enough for Wednesday of late? And financially is he worth keeping when he has run hot and cold for so long?

A lot of clubs are going to be penny-pinching this summer and Wednesday needed to more than most before the last few months happened anyway.

For me, if Forestieri was the player he was a few years ago I think we’d have seen this getting sorted by now, I just don’t know if the Owls think that he is worth it any more.

Alfie Burns

He’s a fan favourite and during his first two seasons at Hillsborough, Forestieri had the Owls believing they were on their way back to the Premier League, but now is the time to cut ties.

Garry Monk has to rebuild and he has to be ruthless about it, which means taking all the emotion of the fans out of the equation.

That shouldn’t be too difficult given Forestieri’s poor form over the course of the last couple of years, with his best days at Hillsborough quite clearly behind him.

A few will hang onto those days under Carlos Carvalhal and hope ‘Fessi’ can reach those levels again, but it looks very unlikely he will.

That should force Monk into snubbing a new deal for the playmaker, with a lot of fans sure to back him with that decision.