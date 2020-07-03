Monk eyeing 27-year-old signing at Sheffield Wednesday

Quoted by Yorkshire Live, Garry Monk has confirmed that he is interested in getting a deal done for Connor Wickham, if the opportunity presents itself.

The forward is currently on loan at the Owls from Crystal Palace and has done a decent job since arriving, with his most recent strike coming against Bristol City last weekend.

The Owls have seen a number of forwards leave this summer already, with Steven Fletcher, Fernando Forestieri and Sam Winnall all moving on.

Indeed, Jordan Rhodes and Atdhe Nuhiu’s futures remain up in the air, meanwhile, and so Wickham could well have an opportunity to earn a spot at the club for next season depending on the final matches this year.

Certainly, Monk revealed that he would be open to a deal for the player if there was a chance for that to happen.

He said:

“If the opportunity was there we’d obviously be keen to have that conversation. Of course we would like to do that. We’d have to see when we cross that bridge.”

The Verdict

Monk is clearly happy with what he has seen from Wickham so far and he would not be making these comments if he didn’t feel as though the striker was worth keeping for a while yet.

Crystal Palace hold the cards, of course, but if they decide that he is not part of their plans for the future then the Owls could be a good destination for him.