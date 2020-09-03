Monk confirms Sheffield Wednesday interest in PL man

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has reaffirmed the desire he has to bring Jacob Murphy back to the club this summer, as quoted by Yorkshire Live.

The Owls have had a decent pre-season in terms of players signed with some good names joining such as Chey Dunkley and Elias Kachunga.

It appears as though Garry Monk isn’t quite finished in terms of the window, though, and he would seemingly like to bring Murphy back to Hillsborough if possible.

He said:

“You all know what I feel about Jacob and we all know what he feels about the club here.

“If that opportunity does arise, I would love to bring him back here. Why wouldn’t I?

“But we also have to understand that he’s not our player. He’s a Newcastle player and he’s doing his job for them.”

Murphy did well on loan last season at Hillsborough but whether Newcastle United are willing to let him go back there or not remains to be seen.

Right now there appears a chance he could be a part of Steve Bruce’s plans at the Magpies for next season and so the Owls will just have to monitor the situation.

The Verdict

Murphy is a good player with plenty to offer and Owls fans got to see that first-hand last season.

Bringing him back would be a popular move amongst supporters at the club but Newcastle hold all the cards here at the moment.

If they do feel an exit for him is best, though, it seems likely that the Owls will try to be a part of that picture.