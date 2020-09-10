Monk comments appear to end Sheffield Wedneday player exit speculation

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has said that Jordan Rhodes will have a part to play this season for the Owls, appearing to end speculation over an exit for the striker in the process.

The Owls are short on attackers at the moment but Rhodes still didn’t start the game last weekend in the League Cup for Wednesday, with many wondering whether he might be out of the club before the window shuts.

However, Monk has said that Rhodes will play a part this season and wants to see the striker manage to find the level of consistency that once made him such a feared striker at this level.

The Wednesday boss said via the Yorkshire Post:

“We know Jordan can do it consistently. He’s going to play his part this season, no doubt about it.

“I’m very pleased with Jordan but he knows what he needs to work on to get himself into a position to be consistently performing.”

Quiz: What club did Sheffield Wednesday sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 What club was Izzy Brown loaned from? Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham Man United

The Verdict

Rhodes is a good striker when on form but that is the problem, we haven’t seen him on form consistently for a long time now.

He rattled in a hat-trick last season and then fell back to the bench, rather summing up his career of late, and many are at a loss as to why that’s been the case.

If he can find form he’ll be a star again at this level and, with the lack of attacking options Wednesday currently have right now, fans will be desperate to see that happen.