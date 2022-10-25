“Money will impact on that” – Carlton Palmer weighs in on Rangers’ chances of sealing transfer deal for Blackpool striker

Rangers are among a large number of clubs considering a January move for Blackpool forward Jerry Yates, as per The Sun.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s men have really struggled in the Champions League following their excellent run to the Europa League final last term and are four points behind Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers appear unlikely to seal any European football beyond the group stage concluding in the Champions League but can often attract players and compete with Premier League clubs due to taking part in European competition most seasons.

Yates has a hefty asking price at Blackpool, but probably would not walk into the starting XI of any Premier League sides, potentially suggesting that Ibrox could be an exciting destination at this stage of his career.

The Tangerines are in a strong position though in regard to his contract situation.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Blackpool FC players play for now?

1 of 24 Richard Keogh? Derby County Ipswich Town Portsmouth Sheffield Wednesday

When asked if Rangers may have an advantage on other clubs in the race for the 25-year-old, Carlton Palmer said: “If he was going to go in the January transfer window, it’s where he’s likely to play, I think he’s likely to play more at Rangers, and that would give him a greater opportunity of playing in Europe.

“Money will impact on that, I would think that Rangers could pay him the money that he might get in the Premier Lague, but I wouldn’t say they’d be the front-runners because even when you play at Rangers or Celtic, it’s still not the same as playing in the Premier League, it really isn’t.”