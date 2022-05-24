“Money will always talk” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on Plymouth midfielder’s future amidst Sheffield Wednesday interest

Sheffield Wednesday will be targeting automatic promotion next season, after tasting defeat in the semi-finals of the League One play-offs.

Darren Moore will be eager to get to work with his squad this summer because as things stand, there appears to be lots of uncertain situations at the football club.

One player that the Owls have been linked with a move for is Plymouth Argyle’s Panutche Camara, who has been placed on the Pilgrims’ transfer list as they were not confident of the midfielder signing a new deal at Home Park.

However, director of football at the Devon club has spoken of a reluctance to sell the 25-year-old to a League One rival, in conversation with Plymouth Live.

Addressing the immediate rumour, and whether Plymouth will maintain this stance throughout the summer, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “At the end of the day, money will always talk. And if a sizable offer comes in for him, then they will sell.

“And obviously they wouldn’t want to stand in, well, you wouldn’t want them to think that they would want to stand in the player’s way of progressing and, you know, financially being better off.

“So we’ll have to see.”

The verdict

Camara is certainly a player who possesses the necessary attributes to cut it in the higher level, however, it remains to be seen if clubs in the Championship will have the budget to make a move for the exciting midfielder.

So, if the Pilgrims are not able to sell this summer, and Camara is no closer to agreeing fresh terms at Home Park, they then run the risk of losing him for free the following summer.

Camara’s situation will be an interesting one during the next couple of months, and in the possibility of there being no higher interest, they may change their original stance.

The 25-year-old would be an excellent fit in Wednesday’s already talented midfield too, as he would bring bundles of energy and real attacking drive with creativity.